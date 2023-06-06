Exclusive! Nach Baliye Season 10 gets postponed due to this shocking reason?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon since the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, the show has been postponed to the end of the year though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 18:10
Nach Baliye Season 10

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came up with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

As per sources, the show has been scraped and might have been pushed to the end of the year and it’s not happening anytime soon.

There were reports about the show to begin anytime soon but guess that the makers have decided to push it ahead, though the reason is still unknown.

Many celebrities were approached for the show though there was no confirmation on the same.

The last season was a huge success and hence the maker is playing it safe.

Well, we are sure that the fans must be a bit disappointed as they were waiting for the show to happen.

There is no doubt that the show is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

