Exclusive! Nach Baliye Season 10 gets postponed will go – on air next year

MUMBAI: Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate in the show where they are giving a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was a successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex couples had participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Earlier, we had reported that the new season is going to be launched soon and once again the show is going to be produced by Salman Khan.

The concept was going to be different where not couples but actors would be performing with their fans on the show.

The few celebrities that were approached for the show were Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly Pratik Sejapal and Mohsin Khan though there was no confirmation on the same.

The judges of the were going to be Terenace Lewis, Karishma Kapoor and Vaibhavi Merchant.

As per sources, the show that was supposed to begin in October has been postponed to next air and the show will be out in January or February.

Well, the fans were excited to see their actors in this reality show but would have to wait for some more time.

