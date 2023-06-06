Exclusive! Is Nach Baliye Season 10 postponed due to this reason?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon since the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, the show has been postponed towards the end of the year.
Nach Baliye Season 10

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came up with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

As per sources, the show has been scraped and might have been pushed to the end of the year. It might not air anytime soon.

There were reports about the show beginning anytime soon, but the makers might have decided to push it ahead, though the reason is still unknown.

Many celebrities were approached for the show. The last season was a huge success and hence, the makers are playing it safe.

Well, we are sure that fans must be a bit disappointed as they were waiting for the show to air soon. 

There is no doubt that the show is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?)

