EXCLUSIVE! Nadeem Ahmad and Rishika Nag to be seen in Mahesh Pandey's show Jai Bharti for DD

Mahesh Pandey who is an ace TV producer is all set to launch a new show soon titled Jai Bharti on DD National which will star Nadeem Ahmad and RIshika Nag in pivotal roles. 

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 11:49
Nadeem-Rishika

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming days.

While some are currently being shot, some are in the initial stage of development.

Every channel is launching a new show in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kumud Shaw roped in for Mahesh Pandey’s next for Zee TV?

DD National is one such channel where we have seen so many shows that have been entertaining the viewers. 

This channel has a separate set of audiences who have been watching all the shows that are presented here. 

Ace producer Mahesh Pandey is known for producing so many amazing shows in the past on various channels. 

And now, Mahesh Pandey is all set to come up with a new show on DD.

The show is titled Jai Bharti and it has an amazing star cast. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actors like Nadeem Ahmad and Rishika Nag are roped in for pivotal roles. 

Nothing much is known about Nadeem and Rishika's characters yet. 

Nadeem is known for his performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Love Panti, Maddam Sir, Indwaali Maa, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sanjivani 2 among others. 

Meanwhile, Rishika is known for her performances in shows like Kavach 2, Daayan, and Ragini MMS 2, among others. 

How excited are you about this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Jatin Sethi, Piyush Gupta and Mahesh Pandey unite to produce a show for Zee TV

Lovepanti Nadeem Ahmad Rishika Nag jai bharti Mahesh Pandey DD Maddam Sir Indwaali Maa Ishq Subhan Allah Sanjivani 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 11:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Rutpanna Aishwarya and Manmohan Tiwari to play the leads in Mahesh Pandey's show Jai Bharti for DD National
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Sejal gets reminded of how she met Yohan in Childhood in Colors' Spy Bahu
Mumbai: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
AWESOME! If not acting here's what Mohsin Khan is planning to do, Deet Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Mohsin Khan is one of the most charming...
OMG! War of words between Malishka and Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Nadeem Ahmad and Rishika Nag to be seen in Mahesh Pandey's show Jai Bharti for DD
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in ‘Jersey’ alongside Shahid Kapoor is slowly but gradually creating a space...
Recent Stories
WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more
WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more
Latest Video