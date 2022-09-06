EXCLUSIVE! Nadeem Ahmad and Rishika Nag to be seen in Mahesh Pandey's show Jai Bharti for DD

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

DD National is one such channel where we have seen so many shows that have been entertaining the viewers.

This channel has a separate set of audiences who have been watching all the shows that are presented here.

Ace producer Mahesh Pandey is known for producing so many amazing shows in the past on various channels.

And now, Mahesh Pandey is all set to come up with a new show on DD.

The show is titled Jai Bharti and it has an amazing star cast.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actors like Nadeem Ahmad and Rishika Nag are roped in for pivotal roles.

Nothing much is known about Nadeem and Rishika's characters yet.

Nadeem is known for his performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Love Panti, Maddam Sir, Indwaali Maa, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sanjivani 2 among others.

Meanwhile, Rishika is known for her performances in shows like Kavach 2, Daayan, and Ragini MMS 2, among others.

