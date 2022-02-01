Exclusive! Nafeesa Ali roped bags Balaji Telfims “Pariniti”

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors are soon going to launch an upcoming show which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production of Balaji Telefilms.

The ace producer is all set to launch a new show Pariniti” on Colors.

Pariniti earlier was titled Prem Bandini and then later on the makers changed it. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in lead roles.

According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Well, there isn't much revealed about the show but fans have already speculated the concept is similar to Arjit Taneja's Bahu Begum.

Earlier we have reported actor Amit Kapoor as also joined the star cast of the show where he would be essaying the role of “Mama ( Uncle)”

As per sources, it seems that Nafeesa Ali has been roped in for the upcoming show where she would be essaying the role of “Mami ( Aunty)”.

Ekta is on a roll as he had two upcoming projects on Colors which is Pariniti and Naagin 6.

