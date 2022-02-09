Exclusive! Nafisa Shaikh roped in for Balaji Telefilms' Parineetii

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Colors is soon going to launch a show that will be produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

The ace producer is all set to launch Parineetii on Colors.

Parineetii was earlier titled Prem Bandini, later, the makers changed it. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles.

According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Well, there isn't much revealed about the show, but fans have already speculated that the concept is similar to Arjit Taneja's Bahu Begum.

Earlier, we reported that Amit Kapoor has also joined the star cast of the show, where he would be essaying the role of another character's Mama (uncle).

As per sources, Nafisa Shaikh has been roped in for the upcoming show, where she would be essaying the role of another character of Beena ( Neeti s Mami ).

Earlier, she was seen playing Akbar’s mother in Maharana Prataap and was a part of many other shows on television.

Well, the show is all set to launch on the 14th February 2022 on Colors.

Ekta is on a roll as he has two upcoming projects on Colors: Parineetii and Naagin 6.

