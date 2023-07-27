EXCLUSIVE! Nagesh Salwan and Monika Singh roped in for in producer C.L Saini's upcoming show Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham for Shemaroo TV

Shemaroo TV is coming up with a new show titled Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham. Nagesh Salwan and Monika Singh are roped in to play pivotal roles.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 11:12
Nagesh

The show is titled Laddu Gopal Of Tulsi Dham.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Akshita Mudgal will be a part of this show.

And now, we have come to know that actors like Monika Singh and Nagesh Salwan are also going to be a part of this series.

Nagesh will be portraying a negative role in the show.

The show will be produced by C.L Saini.

Shemaroo TV Akshita Mudgal Nagesh Salwan Monika Singh cl saini Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham
