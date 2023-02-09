Exclusive! Nagmani fame child actor Hansika Jangid to be a part of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Dil Diyan Gallaan started to air on Sony Sab last year and it starts Kaveri Priyam, Paras Arora, Hema Sood among others in pivotal roles.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that several tv shows are gearing up for an interesting storyline and some new entries in the upcoming days.

Sony SAB show Dil Diyan Gallaan is one of them that will soon witness a new entry.

Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that child actor Hansika Jangid is all set to enter the show.

Hansika will be essaying a pivotal role in the drama series.

Nothing much is known about Hansika's character yet as to who's daughter will see be playing.

Hansika was previously seen in Dangal TV's show Nagmani, Garud Puran, Imlie, Ahilyabai among others.

