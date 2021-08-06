News

EXCLUSIVE! Nakul Ghanekar, Jaywant Patekar, Rajesh Kamboj and Vindya Jain to join Sony TV's medical drama series

Nakul Ghanekar, Jaywant Patekar, Vindhya Jain and Rajesh Kamboj are roped in for Sony TV's upcoming medical drama series.

By Harmisha Chauhan
06 Aug 2021 05:22 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Leading Television GEC Sony Entertainment Television is now gearing up to bring another show titled Dhadkan which will be a medical drama.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the show sometime back. It will be set on a backdrop of a hospital and its doctors. A group of 4 to 5 cast members will play prominent roles is what we hear. Interestingly, Sony TV also had a show called ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahege’ on the backdrop of doctors.

Now we hear that the show which is going to hit the TV screens anytime next month has one more addition. 

We have exclusively learned that actors Nakul Ghanekar, Jaywant Patekar, Vindhya Jain and Rajesh Kamboj are roped in for the show. 

Not many details about these actors are out yet. 

We will soon be back with some interesting updates regarding this development. 

