Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started airing on small screens in September last year and the makers have apparently decided to wrap up the show within 11 months. 

EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go OFF-AIR next month?

Today, we get you a sad piece of news from your favourite TV show which is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

There have been several rumours about the show not doing great in terms of TRPs and it is soon going to wrap up. 

However, such rumours always faded with time. 

But once again, we have exclusively learnt that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to wrap up. 

The show will bid adieu to the viewers next month. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started airing on small screens in September last year and the makers have apparently decided to wrap up the show within 11 months. 

However, we still await the official confirmation on the same from the makers. 

How much are you going to miss the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video