EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: I was hoping that if Disha agrees to do it, only then I'll do it

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to be back with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3.
MUMBAI: Fans can't contain their happiness ever since they have come to know that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 is all set to hit the small screens soon. 

In fact, the ardent viewers of the show's previous season are super excited as their favourite couple Ram and Priya aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to be back once again for the new season. 

Nakuul and Disha will be playing the roles of Ram and Priya respectively. 

While the show gears up for the third season, TellyChakkar had an exclusive conversation with Nakuul where he spoke about the show, what made him take up Ram's role yet again and much more. 

Was this planned that you will be coming back as Ram once again for season 3?

I wish I could say that it was a plan. I think this is Ekta Kapoor's brainchild. I think only she can think of it and pull it off. When I got a call, I was like 'WOW'. I had no intention to get back to work. When I got this call, I thought it is a unique opportunity and responsibility. So, I thought let's do it. I was hoping that if Disha agrees to do it, only then I'll do it.

So, if Disha wouldn't agree, you wouldn't do this show? 

Yes, I don't think so, I would do it. For me, this show is about Ram and Priya. I feel if one of us is not there, the soul of the show is the same. It's not like it can't be made but it's not the same show and I wouldn't enjoy doing it. 

A memory on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that you will cherish forever?

We spoke a lot to each other during the Holi celebration on the sets of the show. That was next-level fun. We shot for Holi in Filmcity. We both called each other. We can't divulge many details. There were so many fun moments.

Well said, Nakuul! 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is all set to hit the small screens from 24th May onwards on Sony TV. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 11:03

