EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: I was hoping that if Disha agrees, only then I'll do it

MUMBAI: Fans can't contain their happiness ever since they have come to know that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 is all set to hit the small screens soon.

In fact, the ardent viewers of the show's previous season are super excited as their favourite couple Ram and Priya aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to be back once again for the new season.

Nakuul and Disha will be playing the roles of Ram and Priya respectively.

While the show gears up for the third season, TellyChakkar had an exclusive conversation with Nakuul, where he spoke about the show, what made him take up Ram's role yet again and much more.

Was this planned that you will be coming back as Ram once again for season 3?

I wish I could say it was planned. This is Ekta Kapoor's brainchild. Only she can think of it and pull it off. When I got the call, I was like 'WOW'. I had no intention to get back to work. But, this is a unique opportunity and responsibility. I was hoping that if Disha agrees, only then I'll do it.

So, if Disha wouldn't agree, you wouldn't do this show?

Yes, I don't think I would do it. For me, this show is about Ram and Priya. If one of us is not a part of it, the soul of the show doesn't remain the same. It's not like it can't be made, but it wouldn't be the same and I wouldn't enjoy doing it.

A memory on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that you will cherish forever?

We spoke a lot to each other during the Holi celebration on the sets of the show. That was next-level fun. We shot for Holi in Filmcity. We both called each other. We can't divulge many details. There were so many fun moments.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is all set to hit the small screens from 24th May onwards on Sony TV.

