Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta has no starry attitude: Aanchal Khurana

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana, who is won the eighth season Roadies and impressed masses with her stint in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and more, is currently playing the role of Brinda in Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain which has returned with second season.

For the first time Aanchal is playing a positive character and fans are loving it. She shared, “Yes, for the first time I am playing a positive role. Previously, when I played negative roles I used to get bashed. However, the role of Brinda is winning everyone’s heart and I connect to this character to very extent. The way Brinda talks and the kind of styling she has in the show is so much like me in real life.”

Talking more about her styling in the show she shared, “I love my attire and make up in the show. Thankfully, I don’t have to wear a saree. My look is quite spunky spagety kurti, smokey eyes, dark lipstick and a nose ring.”

On working with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and Shubhaavi Choksey for the first time, she said, “Nakuul is not only a great actor but a great human being and no starry attitude while, Disha is a fun loving girl. Talking about Shubhuvi, I thought she must be very strict after seeing her Kasauti Zindagi Ki but again she is also warm and grounded person.”

Good luck Aanchal!

