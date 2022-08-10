Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about how he reacts to trolls and negative comments, says “I have received so much love over the years, so if there is a little criticism with that…”; Read More!

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same.
Wed, 03/29/2023
MUMBAI:Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV. 

And while Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic. 

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta reveals why he does such less shows on television and takes such huge breaks

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar. The two have come a long way since then, and were playing the coveted roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, until they quit the show before the show took a generation leap.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Nakuul at an event, where he spoke about working in television and how he reacts to troll.

Speaking about why he works in television, he said , “To connect, that’s why I love doing  television because it reaches every home in the country, whatever shows I have done be it Pyaar Ka Dard Meetha Meetha, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, or Ishqbaaz, I have received so much love, because people watch it in every home”.

He also spoke about trolling and how he deals with the negative comments, and said, “ I have received so much love over the years, I never imagined that I would receive it when I began my career, so if there is a little criticism with that, you have to accept it and the love is so much that the little criticism does not affect me negatively. If I were to feed you only Shrikhand for life, you will not have fun, without the salt and spice, there is no fun in life, so its okay”.

Nakuul has been busy busy shooting for brands, tarvelling and exploring more.

He has not yet announced another project but a third season for the web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend is set to be on the slate.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta looks Suave in this New look, check out

Wed, 03/29/2023

