Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about sharing the screen space, and treatment on sets, says “ I think if you are the protagonist of any show, in this case, Disha and I, have an added responsibility. I think your behavior and conduct on set are crucial..”!

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai before quitting the show as it took a generation leap.

But he is back in the role of Ram Kapoor in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 with Disha Parmar but it is not the same story. This story has the same character names but has a life of its own and one that is different from the seasons before.

TellyChakkar recently sat down for a chat with the actor to talk about all things season 3, sharing screen space, and more.

When asked if sharing the screen space and the time zones have any impact on him, he said, “For me, I should like the work that I am doing and I should have fun, and if I get to work with people that I enjoy and that I respect and who I can be me with, those are things that are important to me, everything else is an add-on and if you are lucky you’ll find love and acceptance, you can choose the work that you have fun with and that is what is important to me”.

Talking about keeping things light and fun of sets, both he and Disha (Parmar) poked fun at it and Nakuul continued, “I feel like it is important to have fun, and if you don’t have fun, at the end of the journey’s, I am taking this on a very serious note, and 20 years from now, you won't remember that you made such hits shows or won best actor awards, I think the fun that we have had, the memories that we have made, those are things that I will remember forever. I feel the show really comes alive and while I say, Ram and Priya, they are not Ram and Priya if there is no Nandini or Shubham, there is no Adi, Brinda or Sara, Vikrant, and all of them. They are what they are because of these people and it is because of the large-heartedness of all of these actors, who we are very fond of, who gave us the space to play this and we are really hoping and excited to meet and get to know the new cast because they are important in this journey we are on”.

When asked about the current change in the treatment of Leads and protagonists of any shows, the way people treat them with a certain air about them, and what he have to say about it, he said, “This doesn't happen on our set, and I think if you are the protagonist of any show, in this case, Disha and I, have an added responsibility. I think your behavior and conduct on set are crucial, and the way you conduct yourself, is the way everyone gets treated right I hope that we have always made it an equal opportunity for everyone else and given respect to everyone. I don’t remember a day where it was someone’s shot and we haven't sat down to give the cues or anything like that, or we weren;t there. When you are working then there is not discrimination, when you are talking to us, you are doing your best job in your profession and we are trying as well, and outside at award functions if they seat at the front, that does’nt mean we are going with that air, those rae the perks of the job. On the set, we are two people who hopefully want to lead by example and we try to do that”.

Mehta is one of the most popular personalities on television who has dabbled in every medium of entertainment from OTT shows to movies to television series, he is also of the stars who have always maintained a level of charm and charisma that is impossible to resist.

Are you excited to see a new season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai ?

