EXCLUSIVE! Nandini Maurya and Bindya Kalra ropes in Shoonya Square’s Naagmani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT.

Also read: Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama

We are back with breaking news from the telly world.

Well, after Aditya Redij, Alegya Ghosh, and Pavitra Punia, actress Nandini Maurya ropes in for Shoonya Square’s – Naagmani another two actresses have been roped in for this show. These actresses are Nandini Maurya and Bindya Kalra are been roped for Naagmani. As per the resources Aditya would be the lead actors, Alegya would be seen as female lead whereas Pavitra would be seen in the negative character supposedly in the role of witch. The show, which is produced by Ved Raj and the it will be based on fantasy drama genre.

Nothing as of now is revealed about their characters of Nandini and Bindya in the serial.

Also read: BREAKING! Bawara Dil actor Aditya Redij to play the lead in Shoonya Square's next show on Dangal TV

Shoonya Square Productions is known for shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Belan Wali Bahu, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.