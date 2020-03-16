EXCLUSIVE! Nandini Maurya and Bindya Kalra ropes in Shoonya Square’s Naagmani

After Aditya Redij, Alegya Ghosh, and Pavitra Punia, actress Nandini Maurya ropes in for Shoonya Square’s – Naagmani.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 13:30
Well, after Aditya Redij, Alegya Ghosh, and Pavitra Punia, actress Nandini Maurya ropes in for Shoonya Square’s – Naagmani another two actresses have been roped in for this show. These actresses are Nandini Maurya and Bindya Kalra are been roped for Naagmani. As per the resources Aditya would be the lead actors, Alegya would be seen as female lead whereas Pavitra would be seen in the negative character supposedly in the role of witch. The show, which is produced by Ved Raj and the it will be based on fantasy drama genre.

Nothing as of now is revealed about their characters of Nandini and Bindya in the serial.

Shoonya Square Productions is known for shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Belan Wali Bahu, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega, among others.

