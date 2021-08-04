EXCLUSIVE: Nandini Maurya joins Shoonya Square Productions’ next for Dangal TV!

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been coming up with some interesting shows onboard. The channel has always tried to bring shows that have been relatable to the audience and have a path-breaking storyline to them.

We had exclusively reported that Dangal TV will have Shoonya Square Production's upcoming shows and the casting has already begun.

Now, TellyChakkar got an exclusive update that actress Shraddha Singh has been roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show touted to be named ‘Nath’. TellyChakkar had previously informed about Pyumori Mehta, Yatin Mehta, Ravi Gossain among others bagging Shoonya Square's new show.

Arjit Taneja is also roped in to play a lead role on the show.

We now have information that Nandini Maurya has joined the cast of the show. Not many details about her character are known apart from her character to be named Chiki. Nandini is known for her stint in Star Plus show Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do.

Shoonya Square is known for producing shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee among others.

