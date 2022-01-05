EXCLUSIVE! Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story fame Mahi Kamal and Savdhaan India actor Rushabh Dwivedi roped in for Shemaroo's new crime show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo channel is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years.

The popular entertainment channel is all set to launch a new Crime show soon.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Mahi Kamal and actor Rushabh Dwivedi are roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

Mahi is known for her role in shows like Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pahredaar Piya Ki, among others.

Meanwhile, Rushabh has done shows like Crime Alert, Crime Patrol, and Savdhaan India.

The casting of this new show is done by ace casting director Pradeep Rite.

