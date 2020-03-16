Exclusive! Naved Aslam roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Sab Tv is coming up with a new show titled “Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul” and now we have exclusively known that actor Naved Aslam will be entering the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:50
Exclusive! Naved Aslam roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing in the latest news from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB has some amazing light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family.

We had exclusively reported about  Sab Tv coming up with a new show soon titled Pushpa Impossible.

It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role.

Soon, another show is all set to be launched. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series.

The tittle of the show is Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures )

We have exclusively got to know that actor Naved Aslam has been roped in for the show where he will be having a pivotal role.

Naved Aslam is a well known television actor and he has done many roles in television and Bollywood.

He is known for his roles in television series Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Pavitra – Rishta,  Jodha Akbar, Ishqbaaz etc.

Nawed has been part of Bollywood movies like Sehar, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Not much is known about his role but he will be having a pivotal role in the show.

We promise to bring you more updates on the series.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures )

Shezaan m khan Hero - Gayab Mode On Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Paramavatar Shri Krishna Vishkanya Dev season 1 and 2 Nima Denzongpa Taara From Satara Silsila Pyaar Ka Chandra Nandini Prithvi Vallabh Jodha Akbar Sony Sab Alibaba Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul Aayush Shrivastava TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Hilarious! Wagle family is determined to free Sakhi from her pimple
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Samrat rescues Virat and Sai from the devil Jagtap
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Superb! These glimpses from Kanika Kapoor's reception are unmissable
MUMBAI : Kanika Kapoor made the happiest bride ever she danced and sang at her own wedding reception in London, which...
Oops! From Akshya Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ to Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, new releases that might face Box office clash
MUMBAI: The box office battle seems to have gotten more intense in the recent past. This is because many South films...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Ranvijay’s act of being a loving husband irks Gungun
MUMBAI; Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma bags Atrangii channel's upcoming show Parshuram
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Kanika Kapoor
Superb! These glimpses from Kanika Kapoor's reception are unmissable
Latest Video