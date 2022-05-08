EXCLUSIVE! Naveen Pandita on his character's evolution in Pushpa Impossible: As the story is unfolding, I can see all the changes in my character already

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

We have exclusively reported about producer JD Majethia all set to come up with a new show titled Pushpa Impossible.

It will be a women-centric show which will star Karun Pandey in the lead role.

JD Majethia has roped in some talented bunch of actors like Sachin Parikh, Deshna Duggad, Jayesh Barbhaya, Vrinda Duvani, Garima Parihar, Naveen Pandita, and Darshan Gurjar among others in pivotal roles.

Naveen is playing a pivotal role in the show.

The actor is playing the role of Pushpa aka Karuna Pandey's elder son Ashwin Patel's character in the show.

As the show has been on air for more than two months now, TellyChakkar got in touch with Naveen who spoke about his character and much more.

How has your character shaped so far in the show?

As the viewers have seen, my character has come out as a supportive, responsible son, father figure of the family and very subtle. Recently, I have shot a few scenes, which have more to Ashwin. He is a very deep character guy. So many things are in the pipeline.

Tell us about your experience working with the star cast.

All the actors in the show are amazing. They challenge me everyday and push me to grow. I learn so much everyday from everyone. They are so good at what they do. I am really blessed and feel privileged to be a part of this show. I am looking forward to more fun and learning.

Would you like to see any major change in your on-screen character?

Yes, as the story is unfolding, I can see all the changes in Ashwin already. I am hoping that this will continue, so I get more shades to play with. This is what every actor wishes to do. I am loving it and feel really grateful for this.

