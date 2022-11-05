EXCLUSIVE! Naveen Prabhakar, Raju Shrivastava, Dr Kumar Vishwas, Sugandha Mishra, Surender Sharma, and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi to give special performances on Sony TV's upcoming reality show India's Laughter Champion

Sony TV is gearing up for a brand new reality show soon. Everyone's favourite India's Laughter Challenge is all set to be back on the small screens.
Laughter Champion

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

The year 2022 has started with a bang and within just five months, a lot of TV shows and reality shows are being rolled out on the small screens. 

Reality shows are quite in trend these days and the viewers simply love to watch them. 

Sony TV is gearing up for a brand new reality show soon. 

Well, everyone's favourite India's Laughter Challenge is all set to be back on the small screens. Yes, you heard it right!

And now, we have some interesting updates to share about the same. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame Navin Prabhakar to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

We have exclusively learned that ace comedians from the previous seasons of the show like Naveen Prabhakar, Raju Shrivastava, Dr Kumar Vishwas, Sugandha Mishra, Surender Sharma, and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi will be giving special performances. 

These comedians became a household for their stand-up comedy in the previous season. 

Well, there are a lot many interesting details which will soon be unveiled. 

How excited are you for India's Laughter Champion? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Navin Prabhakar opens up on breaking the image of being a comedian and establishing himself as an actor, shares how the current generation of comedians have praised him, and much more

 

Latest Video