EXCLUSIVE! Navid Sole on meeting Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17: He will be happy to a European fan who looks up to him

Navid Sole is a popular Youtuber from Europe.

He has already made his mark in the world of social media and now, he is all set to conquer several hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 17.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Navid spoke about many things related to the show.

Your first thoughts when you were offered this show? What made you say yes to it?

My first thought when I was offered the show was like OMG! I was shocked that I got this show offered. It was the last minute decision and I am glad I did it.

You will be constantly monitored in the house. How comfortable are you to be in camera all the time?

To be honest, I am just going to ignore the camera and just be myself whether the public likes it or not. What can I do in that regard?

Will the viewers get to see a completely real side of yours?

Yes, the viewers will get to see the real side of me. The viewers will see Naved who is authentic and who just wants to have fun. I just want to have a good time and bring positive energy into the house.

How excited or nervous are you to be inside the house with a bunch of people whom you barely know in person?

It is going to be nerve-wrecking. I am not going to lie but I am getting palpitations. This is the whole experience, let's give it a try.

Any strategy you have planned to survive in the house?

I have no strategy, I am just going to be myself till the end. Whatever happens, I'll be proud of myself that I even took this challenge.

How comfortable are you to be away from your family for several days without even interacting with them? Will you be able to survive?

That is the trickiest thing as I am a very family oriented person. I always want to check up and see if my family is okay. So, that is one of my biggest worries when I am in the house.

Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most challenging days for the contestants as they have to face the show's host Salman Khan. How excited are you for it?

I am very excited to meet Salman Khan. It will be an honour to be next to him on stage. I am from Europe. I think Salman Khan will be happy seeing someone coming from Europe who is a fan of him who looks up to him.

