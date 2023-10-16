EXCLUSIVE! Navid Sole on meeting Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17: He will be happy to a European fan who looks up to him

European Youtuber Navid Sole opens up on his participation in Bigg Boss 17, shares his strategy for the show and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 00:30
Navid sole

MUMBAI : The much-awaited Bigg Boss season 17 has kickstarted with a bang. 

The ardent viewers are always excited and looking forward to the new season. 

Salman Khan is once again back as the host and fans are in love with him. 

Well, there are many known faces from the film and TV industry. 

Meanwhile, there are also several social media personalities who have been roped in for the show. 

Navid Sole is a popular Youtuber from Europe. 

He has already made his mark in the world of social media and now, he is all set to conquer several hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 17. 

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Navid spoke about many things related to the show. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game

Your first thoughts when you were offered this show? What made you say yes to it?

My first thought when I was offered the show was like OMG! I was shocked that I got this show offered. It was the last minute decision and I am glad I did it. 

 You will be constantly monitored in the house. How comfortable are you to be in camera all the time?

To be honest, I am just going to ignore the camera and just be myself whether the public likes it or not. What can I do in that regard?

 Will the viewers get to see a completely real side of yours?

Yes, the viewers will get to see the real side of me. The viewers will see Naved who is authentic and who just wants to have fun. I just want to have a good time and bring positive energy into the house. 

How excited or nervous are you to be inside the house with a bunch of people whom you barely know in person?

It is going to be nerve-wrecking. I am not going to lie but I am getting palpitations. This is the whole experience, let's give it a try. 

Any strategy you have planned to survive in the house?

I have no strategy, I am just going to be myself till the end. Whatever happens, I'll be proud of myself that I even took this challenge.

How comfortable are you to be away from your family for several days without even interacting with them? Will you be able to survive?

That is the trickiest thing as I am a very family oriented person. I always want to check up and see if my family is okay. So, that is one of my biggest worries when I am in the house. 

Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most challenging days for the contestants as they have to face the show's host Salman Khan. How excited are you for it?

I am very excited to meet Salman Khan. It will be an honour to be next to him on stage. I am from Europe. I think Salman Khan will be happy seeing someone coming from Europe who is a fan of him who looks up to him. 

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, contestants will be allowed to use phones in the house

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 
 

 

bigg boss 17 Salman Khan tehelka prank Sunny Arya Colors tv Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar Jigna Vora navid sole TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 00:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Food might be a major problem for me inside the house: Firoza Khan on her participation in Bigg Boss 17
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular...
Heartwarming! Mona Singh candidly shares a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the set of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; SRK Says ‘My kids love you.... Really?’
MUMBAI : Actress Mona Singh, who played Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has spoken candidly about the moment Shah Rukh...
EXCLUSIVE! Navid Sole on meeting Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17: He will be happy to a European fan who looks up to him
MUMBAI : The much-awaited Bigg Boss season 17 has kickstarted with a bang. The ardent viewers are always excited and...
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Udaariyaan Ex-Couple Isha and Abhishek enter the show next, accuses each other of physical violence, Salman warns them!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy...
EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Arya opens up on dealing with Salman Kjhan during Weekend Ka Vaar, reveals his strategy to survive in the house, says, ''I am a prankster and will keep pranking people''
MUMBAI: Sunny Arya is a well-known Youtuber, actor and a comedian. He is popularly known for his Youtube channel...
Exclusive! There is nothing like YouTubers v/s celebrities, it is a propaganda created: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhoble
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular...
Recent Stories
100 Crore films
Surprising! This actor achieves the most Rs 100 Crore films, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR
Latest Video
Related Stories
Firoza Khan
Exclusive! Food might be a major problem for me inside the house: Firoza Khan on her participation in Bigg Boss 17
Mona Singh
Heartwarming! Mona Singh candidly shares a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the set of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; SRK Says ‘My kids love you.... Really?’
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Udaariyaan Ex-Couple Isha and Abhishek enter the show next, accuses each other of physical violence, Salman warns them!
Anurag Dhoble
Exclusive! There is nothing like YouTubers v/s celebrities, it is a propaganda created: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhoble
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out who is the highest paid contestant of the show this season
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Rinku Dhawan talks about how she would communicate with Salman Khan; and reveals why she is doing the show