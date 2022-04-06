EXCLUSIVE! Navin Pandita shares about starting everything from the beginning on the sets of Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible, opens up on similarities between him and his character Ashwin and much more

Navin Pandita opens up on his character in JD Majethia's upcoming show Pushpa Impossible, shares his experience of working with the star cast and much more.
Navin Pandita

MUMNBAI : Sony SAB has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days. 

We have exclusively reported about producer JD Majethia all set to come up with a new show titled Pushpa Impossible. 

It will be a women-centric show which will star Karun Pandey in the lead role. 

JD Majethia has roped in some talented bunch of actors like Sachin Parikh, Deshna Duggad, Jayesh Barbhaya, Vrinda Duvani, Garima Parihar, Navin Pandita, and Darshan Gurjar among others in pivotal roles. 

Tell us about your bond with the star cast.

The equation between all of us is getting better day by day. We have all known each other ever since we started attending the workshops. I got a bit comfortable with my co-star Garima during the workshop days. THere will be some romantic scenes between us and we need to break that ice. So, now we are friends.  

How is your experience so far working for the show?

It is something really amazing. I have worked for various production houses but working here is really different. Whatever I have learnt before, things are not working here in that way. I had to unlearn whatever I learned before. I was taught everything from scratch. I am so grateful that I am a part of this show. I am thankful to JD sir and the director. 

How similar are you to your character?

I am somewhat like Ashwin. I have been a good son and a good brother and very responsible. I feel that a boy becomes like him at some point in life. I am able to relate to Ashwin's character. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

