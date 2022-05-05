EXCLUSIVE! Navina Bole and Ishita Ganguly JOIN the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Parshuram on StarPlus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on StarPlus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for StarPlus again.

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar, Aman Maheshwari and Gajendra Chauhan are roped in the show for interesting characters. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking is that Ishita Ganguly and Navina Bole join the cast in pivotal roles. Details on the characters are yet to be know but as we all have seen Ishita and Navina being a part of mythological shows earlier, this would add yet another feather to their hat.

The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh.

