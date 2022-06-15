EXCLUSIVE! Nayna Ghasaktta ENTERS StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We exclusively broke that Gautam decides to sell the village property to save their Pandya Store, to do the deal instead of Gombi, Shiva decides to go but ends up in a massive accident, the only news that comes to Pandya Niwas is that Shiva has a lost his life. Will the Pandya cope with this shock? What will be Raavi's reaction? Shiva will get saved from the accident, he shall be injured but not dead. Who will save him is the question, are you all excited for the drama?

Well, now the breaking news is that Nayna Ghasaktta has been roped in the show to play Shiva's new love interest's mother. The villagers have saved Shiva and the episode will soon get unveiled in the show. Are you all excited to see the new family?

