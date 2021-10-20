EXCLUSIVE! Nazar fame Monalisa opens up about dream role, talks about sharing screen with husband Vikram Singh Rajpoot, and much more

MUMBAI: Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa is well-known in the television world.

The actress has been a part of showbiz for a very long time now.

Monalisa has managed to garner huge praises from the fans for her stellar performance in each and every project she has done so far.

The pretty diva recently wowed the fans with her amazing screen presence as she returned as Mohana from Nazar 2.

Fans were thrilled to see Monalisa as Mohana as she spread her magic with her mind-blowing acting.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Monalisa who spoke at length about Nazar and much more.

Dream role

When I started my career, I always wanted to play Geet from Jab We Met. This is my favourite role and I wanted to play this. But now there is a lot of change we are seeing in the content. There is a vast variety of content, there are so many realistic stories. I won't say that I only want to portray a particular role. I want to explore many different roles. I haven't explored much yet. But I am getting good offers and I am hoping I get to perform much.

Working with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

It would be great working with him in any medium. It will be extremely new. I am quite excited about it. We will definitely go for it if we get offers. We would love to do a music video together. We always keep thinking about it. But let's see how it goes. I feel that if we come together, our chemistry will be very good. We will do it easily as we will be extremely comfortable.

Life before acting...

I am from Kolkata. I was working in five-star hotels and worked as a guest-relation executive. I started working at a very young age. I was very much interested in dancing and singing. I never thought that I would step into the acting world and this way my journey would shape up because no one is into the acting field in my family. It is God's blessing that I got so much success. I feel so good looking back in time to how I was and what I am today. If nothing could have worked in the acting profession, I would have still worked at a posh hotel. And I wouldn't mind doing that as I hail from very normal family background.

Monalisa has a successful career in the Hindi television industry as well as in the South and Bhojpuri industries.

