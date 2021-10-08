EXCLUSIVE! Nazar is not a show, it is a genre, it is a universe; Ace Producer Gul Khan gets CANDID about Nazar's return with Star Plus' Ankahee Dastaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Star Plus is home to many such iconic characters who have enthralled & entertained the viewers with their compelling stories. This festive season, Star Plus is all set to give its audience an entertaining ride of emotions with its brand new offering ‘Ankahee Dastaan’. In a bid to treat its viewers on Sundays, the channel teams up with a Few Ace Television Producers like Gul Khan (Four Lions Films), and others to bring forth Iconic TV Characters back on the small screen one more time for the audience.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the most celebrated Producer Gul Khan and asked her about Nazar's return with Ankahee Dastaan, her memories with the show and more. Check out what she had to reply:

Tell us about your association with Star Plus for this new property called Ankahee Dastaan?

Ankahee Dastaan is a great initiative by Star Plus where we are presenting some of the best projects in form of a movie for the audience. I hope our association lasts long.

We heard you will be showcasing an untold story of your hit show 'Nazar'. Tell us why did you choose Nazar?

Nazar is a successful show, it is a good brand, a good project to associate with. We have received a lot of fan mails asking for more of Nazar and we are happy we are able to fulfil this in form of a movie with Star’s Ankahee Dastaan.

Will the original cast is retained for this one-time movie on Star Plus?

Yes, the cast of Nazar is very good and each one of them is a delight to work with.

Share anecdotes or your fav memory associated with the show Nazar?

There are so many that I can keep on saying and it won't end.

While making Nazar Season 1 did you feel that some story was left untold?

There is a lot left to explore. Nazar is not a show, it is a genre, it is a universe where you can keep on exploring and will still feel less.

Tell us your experience working with Monalisa, Harsh and Niyati?

I can proudly say that all 3 are amazing artists to work with. Nazar’s cast is one of the best I have worked with. There are a very professional and talented bunch of actors.

Will this movie bring alive the New Dayaan Era for Nazar Fans?

I hope so that happens and I am confident that the fans, the well-wishers who loved our show, will love this movie as well. The universe of Dayaan has a lot of potentials to be explored.

On a lighter note, have you ever encountered or heard of a Daayan?

I won't say I have encountered but I have heard tales about them right from my childhood. I was born in Jabalpur in MP and Dayaan tales are very common there.

We cannot wait for this Sunday to watch the Ankahee Dastaan of Nazar and you?

