EXCLUSIVE! Neelam Singh ENTERS Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia brings a new show titled Pushpa. The show airs on Sony SAB and it is women-centric series, with Karuna Pandey as the lead. 

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows. And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is brings the new show titled Pushpa. JD is well known for his character of 'Himanshu' in the serial, 'Khichdi' and he has done some great work in Gujarati and Hindi dramas and serials. 

JD Majethia's show is titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show

We had exclusively revealed that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Jagat Rawat and Ashok Thakur are all set to enter the show in pivotal roles. They are expected to bring a major twist in the show. Further details about their characters are not unveiled yet. 

Now the breaking news is that Neelam Singh is all set to enter the show, she will be seen as Neelima. further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what new twist shall the actor bring to the show. 

A source close to the show revealed that Neelima will be a victim of Domestic violence in the show and she will Pushpa's neighbour. 

The show will be catering to a wide-audience, being a show depicting the life of a mother and her kids.

How excited are you about this show?

