Exclusive! “Neelanjana Mam is someone who has always created shows centered around women, but it is never like she is bringing down the men”, Sapno Ki Chhalaang’s Alma Hussein talks about her new show, her character, and more!

Alma is back on the screens with the Sony TV show Sapno Ki Chhalaang.

TellyChakkar had gotten in touch with the cator to talk about her new show, her character and more.

What was the response like to the promo before the show aired?

So the response that we're getting is actually very good and interesting. And we are really looking forward for the best results to happen. Because this show is a very I must say, a realistic show and a very natural show. It's all about this one girl who comes to Mumbai. And then she meets all these three girls and then they start living together. How they bond, how difficult it is, you know coming to a new city and then start. And she is trying to get along with her roommates, with her office mates and stuff like that. So I feel that it's about these four girls who have different stories, who have come from different backgrounds, who have struggled their way to live in this place, who have just trying to build their career and it's all about these girls and how they try to function, their lives and how they're surviving in this city.

What is your character Preeti like in the show, what can you tell us about her?

So my character's name is Pretty. She's a Punjabi girl. Out of all the girls, she is a very different girl. She's a very warm girl, and very caring, and she’ll be paani pilo, baith jao, rest kar lo, one that looks out for you. She comes from a very traumatic background and then she's trying to hide so many stuff from her roommates. Even her roommates don't know anything about her. For them, she's just a girl who has come from Punjab. But the story is actually very different. She has gone through a lot and she's hiding from someone and then later we reveal that what is her backstory and how she gets out of it. But yeah, she is that girl who is going through something, but yet making sure that she is making others smile and she understands everyone and she keeps everyone first and she's that sort for girl who will always make others happy even though she's upset inside.

There was a mention that this is a female centric show but it does not intend to pull men down, what do you say to that?

When we talk about the show, Neelanjana Mam is someone who has always created shows centred around women, but it is never like she is bringing down the men.

So, even in this show Men are learning something and they are getting information and more and things are always balanced and here also, even though it is a story about 3-4 girls and how they survive, the most important aspect is it never demeans anyone. And for us to address one story does not mean we are pulling down on any other gender. Just in real-life how the balnec between genders is important, similarly in this story we do.

