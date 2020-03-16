EXCLUSIVE! Neena Kulkarni and Anshu Varshney BAG Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show. 

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers. 

Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen.

Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen. 

Amidst all this, a new show will be soon launching on Star Plus.

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now including Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein among others. 

All these shows have been at the top of the TRP charts.  

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actors like Akash Ahuja, Sagar Saini, Sucheeta Trivedi, and Vishal Aditya Singh among others being a part of this show. 

And now, we have exclusively learnt that actress Neena Kulkarni and Anshu Varshney are all set to be a part of the show. 

Neena will be portraying the role of dadi while Anshu will be seen in chachi's character. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

