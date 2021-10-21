EXCLUSIVE! Neeraj Goswami to RE-ENTER Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

Well, it has been confirmed that the show will undergo a leap and Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be leaving the show. The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in the show to play Akshara, Karishma Sawant as Aarohi and Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu in the show post the leap.

Now, Tellychakkar got an update exclusive update that Neeraj Goswami will Re-enter the show in an interesting role post the leap.

It will be interesting what the actor has to offer to the iconic show of all time Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans have been sad about Mohsin's exit from the show but are looking forward to the new chapter with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Currently, the show is leading to the end of Sirat and Kartik's story, with the new twists and turns on a daily basis, it is difficult to say what would lead to their end. The makers have been busy creating the most justified end to the extremely adored characters of the show.

We hope to see how well the post leap story unfolds for the viewers.

