Exclusive! Neetha Shetty talks about her bond with co-actors on the set of Aangan - Aapno Kaa; says ‘It is very rare that you come together to shoot and vibe extremely well’

In an exclusive conversation with Neetha, she spoke at length about her character in the show and her experience shooting with her co-actors.
Neetha Shetty

MUMBAI: Aangan - Aapno Kaa is a heartfelt show about a daughter's dedication to her father and the question of whether a woman's priorities change after marriage. The Sony SAB show features Neetha Shetty in a pivotal role.

The show is set to launch in December and promises to be packed with entertainment. Neetha will be seen in the role of the eldest daughter in the house. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Neetha spoke at length about her character in the show.

Neetha shared, “I play the role of Dipika Sharma, the eldest daughter of the Sharma family. My experience shooting for the show has been great and it has been overwhelming. The team is great and since the show is about the bond between a father and his daughters and the sibling bond between the children, it is amazing.

What I like most about Dipika is that she is a career oriented woman. She maintains a fine balance between her personal and professional life. She takes care of her husband and at the same time makes sure to take good care of her father and sisters along with her job. She is confident as a person.”

We asked Neetha how she deals with creative differences while shooting.

Neetha averred, “I have not had creative differences as each and every cast member was given a smooth narration and also had the freedom to play the role how we want to enact and develop it further. I try to see myself in Dipika and act accordingly. So we have had no creative differences as they narrated it well and we have grasped it well.”

TellyChakkar asked Neetha about her bond with her co-actors.

Neetha expressed, “I bond very well with all my co-actors. Infact, there was a scene we were shooting with Aditi Rathore and Mahesh Thakur and we bonded instantly. It is very rare that you come together to shoot and vibe extremely well. We are getting to know each other and at the same time having a lot of fun spending time on and off the screen.”

Well said Neetha!
 

