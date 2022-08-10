Exclusive! Neetu Sangla roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.
Exclusive! Neetu Sangla roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli, deets inside

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers. 

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.

A new show, Mast Mauli has aired recently and as per sources, Neetu Sangla has been roped in to play the role of Preeti.

Neetu Sangla was earlier seen in shows like Crime Patrol Dial 100, Judgement and Savdhaan India - Naya Adhyay.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

