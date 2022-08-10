Exclusive! Neetu Sangla roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli, deets inside

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 13:25
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Also read - Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.

A new show, Mast Mauli has aired recently and as per sources, Neetu Sangla has been roped in to play the role of Preeti.

Neetu Sangla was earlier seen in shows like Crime Patrol Dial 100, Judgement and Savdhaan India - Naya Adhyay.

Also read - Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

