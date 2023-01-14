Exclusive! Neeva Malik roped in by SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next

Sol Productions is set to launch another show soon. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 16:57
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Also read - Exclusive! Zee TV to launch two new shows in January by SOL Productions and Sunny Side Up?

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry. 

As per sources, Neeva Malik is roped in for SOL productions’ next with Zee TV.

We have no information about the character that she is going to play in the show but we hear that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

The show will surely attract a lot of viewers.

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Neeva Malik Sol Productions Sandeep Sickand Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Ghar Ek Mandir Serials Television TellyChakkar
About Author

