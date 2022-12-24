EXCLUSIVE! Neha Dandale to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The series stars Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role and premieres on Sony SAB.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

As per sources, Neha Dandale is set to enter the show. She will essay the role of DCP Tejaswi Deshpande, a special investigation officer.

Neha Dandale is known for the shows Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Brahmarakshas Jay, and Kinnari Mehta. Neha played the part of Phuli in Brahmarakshas and Katyanibai in Kasam.

The show Pushpa Impossible is doing quite well and the audience is loving the track. According to the latest plot, Chirag sets out to discover the truth about Bapodra's visit to Surat. He finds that every nook has his nameplate; he knocks on the door and meets Bharti.

To elicit information from her, he informs her that he is from the election committee and requires the names and ages of those living in this household. Bharati tells him about herself and her son Sunny, but Chirag asks if Bapodra lives here, to which Bharati hesitates to respond.

