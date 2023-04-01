Exclusive! Neha Dandale’s passion for acting makes it easy for her to act even after an injury, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI :Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The series stars Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role and premieres on Sony SAB.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

Recently, Neha Dandale entered the show. The actress is known for the shows Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Brahmarakshas Jay, and Kinnari Mehta. Neha played the part of Phuli in Brahmarakshas and Katyanibai in Kasam.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about the experience with the show and opened up about her character and much more.

Tell us about your character in the show?

I’m playing the character of Tejaswi Deshpande, a DCP. She’s someone who is very strict, doesn’t speak the language of words but brains. This character is very similar to the one of Rani Mukherjee from Mardani. She isn’t like a typical cop, she’s rowdy. Tejaswi plays mind games as she knows how to manipulate the criminals.

What was your first reaction on getting this role and what were your thoughts for the show?

When the makers approached me for the show, I wasn’t really surprised because I have played a cop many times before. So according to my personality, they called me for a look test. They gave me some information before but later when I went for the look test, they explained to me the character in detail and I fell in love with it even more as it wasn’t a typical cop role, I had to play with my mind here. I feel delivering dialogues, smashing things around and cussing out is all different but on the other hand, just staying calm, looking at the criminal eye-to-eye, and expressing things away are something different. I have a dialogue in this – Things seem just as simple as they are complicated.

While shooting one of the scenes, I was injured and my knees were badly hurt but I still got up and finished the whole action scene in that condition. That’s just part of the acting job.

How was your experience with the cast?

It was really nice. The cast members are very good. The production house works in a very organized manner. They are well-planned and the actors work accordingly. In case of the director, he’ll make us shoot for the same scene again and again until he really gets what he wants.

This was our conversation with Neha Dandale. Tell us which answer you like the most?

