EXCLUSIVE! Neha Narang opens up on her role in Colors' upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, says she will be seen in a negative avatar but will definitely have a soft corner for her brother Kunal

Actress Neha Narang who has been away from the small screens has also bagged a pivotal role in the show. The actress will be seen in a completely different avatar.
Neha Narang

MUMBAI : Actress Neha Narang who has been away from the small screens is all set to be back in action. 

The actress has bagged a pivotal role in Colors' upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. 

The show is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. 

Neha has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and she has appeared in a number of hit projects so far. 

As the show inches closer to its release, TellyChakkar got in touch with Neha who spoke in length about her character in the show and much more. 

Tell us about your character and what new can the viewers expect?

I am playing a completely negative character in the show and this is the first time I am portraying such a role in my career. She is extremely clever and has lots of grey shades in her personality. It is always fun to play negative characters as an actor gets to explore a lot. I am very happy to play this role. 

My character is negative but she loves her brother Kunal a lot. She is extremely possessive of him. She has a soft corner for her brother. 

How did you bag your first project? Any fond memories?

I had given three auditions in one single day. Luckily, I got selected for all of them which was quite amazing. However, I finally decided to do Sasural Genda Phool. The show turned out to be a huge hit. I truly feel blessed and lucky to be a part of Sasural Genda Phool. 

If not an actor, what would you be?

If I wasn't an actor, I would have done something related to the field of Fashion. I have a lot of interest in this field. I would have become a fashion designer or would have my own clothing brand. So yes, fashion is my passion. 

Neha has previously worked in shows like Sasuraal Genda Phool, Shubh Vivah, Rangrasiya, Baal Veer, Lakhon Mein Ek, and Dil Se Diya Vachan, among others. 

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is all set to hit the small screens from 1st June onwards. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

