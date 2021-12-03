EXCLUSIVE! Neha Sargam has been confirmed for Sony Tv's Baal Krishna

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that different channels are all set to launch different shows. Sony TV is one such channel that has presented some of the greatest shows over the year. And now, the popular channel is gearing up for a new show.

Sony TV is all set to roll out mythological drama series titled Baal Krishna.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss fame Jason Shah bags Contiloe’s next

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that between Kajol Srivastava and Neha Sargam, Neha has been confirmed for the show. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

We had previously reported about actors like Anupam Bhattacharya and Rahul Sharma bagging the show.

Anupam is known for his work in shows like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among others. Meanwhile, Rahul is known for his work in shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Satrangi Sasural, Tanhaiyan, Laal Ishq among others.

Baal Krishna will be bankrolled by Contiloe Pictures.

Contiloe has previously produced shows like Adaalat, Jhansi Ki Rani, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, Kesari Nandan among others.

The production house's current show Vighnaharta Ganesha is also working wonders on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani fame Anupam Bhattacharya and Satrangi Sasural fame Rahul Sharma roped in for Sony TV's upcoming show Baal Krishna by Contiloe Pictures?