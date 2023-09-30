EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse shares her thoughts before saying yes to May I Come In Madam? Season 2, opens up on her bond with the show's cast, says, ''It was not that we met exactly after 5 years, I was in touch with them''

Nehha Pendse opens up on being a part of May I Come In Madam? Season 2, shares about her joy of working with the same cast and much more.
Nehha Pendse

MUMBAI: Television's hottie Nehha Pendse is once again back with her popular and iconic role Sanjana in Star Bharat's show May I Come In Maddam? Season 2. 

The actress became a household name for her role Sanjana in the show and the viewers are in love with her. 

May I Come In Madam? Season 2 has hit the small screens from 26th September onwards and the viewers are enjoying every bit of it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nehha who spoke about the show, its comeback and her character. 

EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? Finally gets a timeslot

When asked what was her first reaction when she came to know about the new season, ''I was very excited and anticipated and very very happy when I came to know about the show coming up with a new season.''

Revealing her thoughts before saying yes for playing the same character once again, Nehha said, ''I was like why not? Why do I need to have any thoughts? I was just more than happy that the entire crew was coming back together.''

Lastly, revealing how it was to reunite with the cast and some new members as well, she said, ''It was great to reunite with all of them. Although I was bumping into a few of them in these many years. It was not that we met exactly after 5 years. I was in touch with them. So, it was good in that sense.''

Sandeep Anand on May I Come In Madam? Season 2: The best part is we all got a break of 6 years and got a chance to prepare ourselves and work on new things

About Author

