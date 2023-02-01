Exclusive! Nehmat, aka Twinkle Arora, reveals if she sees a future between Advait and Nehmat or Ekam and Nehmat, saying, “I definitely see a future between Nehmat and Advait, but..” Read More!

Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan. She is also associated with the Punjabi and Haryanvi music industries and has been featured in many music videos as a model.
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve around the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz. The show has a huge fan base, and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her experience shooting the show, new twists and turns, and more. When asked how she balances a character that has been through a lot of trauma, she said, “I would say it is difficult to balance a character that has been through a lot, like Nehmat, who has been through a lot of trauma in her life; it sometimes takes over Twinkle as well, it does affect me personally, but at the end of the day, it is the practice that we go through." "As we shot the marriage sequence, which lasted for around 12 to 14 days, it was along the track in which Nehmat went through a lot of trauma all of a sudden, and it took over me, but with time and with practice, the balance is maintained."

Talking about the current track and the love triangle between Advait, Ekam, and Nehmat, when asked if she saw a future between Nehmat and Advait, or if she also gravitated towards Ekam and Nehmat, she replied, “That’s the toughest question asked because that is all in the hands of the makers and the love of the audience, and I am just an actor who was performing as I think I did. "I definitely see a future between Nehmat and Advait, but I also gravitate towards Ekam and Nehmat, so this question is even harder for me to answer." 

The show is going through major twists and turns, Nehmat and Advait are married, and Ekam is heartbroken. Fans have been wondering how  Ekam and Nehmat will get reunited, but there are some who believe that Ekam and Nehmat will not get together. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

