Exclusive! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma speak about the moment they knew they were in love; revealwho says sorry first in a fight

Neil and Aishwarya are two of the most loved couples on television and they set major couple goals. TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple and asked them the moment they realized they were in love and who says sorry first in a fight.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 11:54
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are two well-known actors on television. 

They met on the sets of their first show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love and today are a happily married couple. 

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience and the fans would love to see them together on the show.

Aishwarya post quitting the show, was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi whereas Neil is on a break.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt on wife Aishwarya Sharma getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I became very protective of her, told her to take care and make sure she doesn't have any permanent injuries )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the couple and asked them the moment they realized they were in love and who says sorry first in a fight. 

What was the moment when you realized that you'd have fallen for each other? 

It is not that one moment it is the gradual spending of time when you get to know each other in-depth and that time when we were shooting the moonlight sign and the set-up was happening and it was very quiet. The way our reel life was going on similar things were going on in our real life too. I remember we were speaking something very deep and I kept looking at her. 

As husband and wife, you'll must be fighting right? Who says sorry first? 

It's not about who says sorry it's about how to finish the fight.  Sometimes she says things sometimes I say things and fights have to take place and one needs to be calm. 

If you are offered a show together will you both take up the show

Of course, why not we will get time to spend time together, and if we get the chance we will be the happiest to take the offer, and if work comes why would we say no? 

Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya are one of the most loved real-life couples on teleivison. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ :Love is In the Air! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma leave fans awestruck with their amazing chemistry and these pictures are proof)

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Couple Goals Ghum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar Main Star Plus Hotstar Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 11:54

