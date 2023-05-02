EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is an Indian television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil studied law but acting and dance have always been his passion. In 2020, Bhatt met actress Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and the couple soon fell in love. They announced their engagement in January 2021 and got married in November 2021 in Ujjain.

The show has been doing really well and is always amongst the top five. The audience loves the track and the chemistry Neil shares with Aishwarya on screen.

Neil is quite the foodie and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting details.

What is the weirdest food you have ever had?

“This was a long time back. I love pizza but I used to find pineapple on a pizza very weird. I know a lot of people eat it now but I found it weird back then.”

What is your GoTo food joint?

“My GoTo food place is Swati snacks. There are two outlets, one in Mumbai and the other in Ahmedabad. It’s one of my favorites. Whenever I am stuck or don’t know what to eat, I order from that place. They serve Gujarati and Marwari dishes. Being a Gujrati, I love their food. It’s quite exquisite.”

What is your favorite ghar ka khana?

“My favourite ghar ka khana is dal rotli and daal baati. I love these dishes a lot. My mom keeps preparing it on and off.”

One dish you love to cook and one you hate to?

“I think this question does not apply to me because I don’t know how to cook.”

What is your midnight craving?

“My midnight craving is chocolates. One of these nights whenever I am watching something on television, I like to munch on something and that is chocolates.”

Are you a tea person or a coffee person?

“I would have to call myself a tea person. But that does not mean I do not like coffee. I love coffee and coffee tastings, and I have had various kinds of coffee. But I am very critical about my tea. I like it to be made in a certain way.

What is your favorite cheat meal?

“My favourite cheat meal is pizza or a burger. I don’t know what is this compulsion I have, whenever I go to a restaurant or a food joint and if I see a burger in the menu, I have to have it. I don’t know why but this happens.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.