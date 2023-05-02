EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know a lot about how much of a foodie he is. Read on to know more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 18:30
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is an Indian television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil studied law but acting and dance have always been his passion. In 2020, Bhatt met actress Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and the couple soon fell in love. They announced their engagement in January 2021 and got married in November 2021 in Ujjain.

The show has been doing really well and is always amongst the top five. The audience loves the track and the chemistry Neil shares with Aishwarya on screen.

ALSO READ: OMG! Ayesha Singh, aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, injures herself

Neil is quite the foodie and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting details.

What is the weirdest food you have ever had?

“This was a long time back. I love pizza but I used to find pineapple on a pizza very weird. I know a lot of people eat it now but I found it weird back then.”

What is your GoTo food joint?

“My GoTo food place is Swati snacks. There are two outlets, one in Mumbai and the other in Ahmedabad. It’s one of my favorites. Whenever I am stuck or don’t know what to eat, I order from that place. They serve Gujarati and Marwari dishes. Being a Gujrati, I love their food. It’s quite exquisite.”

What is your favorite ghar ka khana?

“My favourite ghar ka khana is dal rotli and daal baati. I love these dishes a lot. My mom keeps preparing it on and off.”

One dish you love to cook and one you hate to?

“I think this question does not apply to me because I don’t know how to cook.”

What is your midnight craving?

“My midnight craving is chocolates. One of these nights whenever I am watching something on television, I like to munch on something and that is chocolates.”

Are you a tea person or a coffee person?

“I would have to call myself a tea person. But that does not mean I do not like coffee. I love coffee and coffee tastings, and I have had various kinds of coffee. But I am very critical about my tea. I like it to be made in a certain way.

What is your favorite cheat meal?

“My favourite cheat meal is pizza or a burger. I don’t know what is this compulsion I have, whenever I go to a restaurant or a food joint and if I see a burger in the menu, I have to have it. I don’t know why but this happens.”

ALSO READ: OMG! Ayesha Singh, aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, injures herself

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Ashwini Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!
MUMBAI:Aman Gandhi is the new kid on the block, who is getting all the well-deserved attention for his roles like Ayush...
WOW! From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Karishma Tanna, here are all the actresses who gained fame after Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin
MUMBAI:In 2015, Ekta Kapoor launched Naagin. The suspenseful supernatural thriller series was turned into a popular...
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is an Indian television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya...
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”
MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and model. He recently entered the Star Plus show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He...
Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being part of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Dear Ishq
MUMBAI:Actress Kishwer Merchantt, who has been roped in to play the the role of Maya Costa in Dear Ishq produced by...
Recent Stories
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!
Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!
The triangle of love!
The triangle of love!
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter