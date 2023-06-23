EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt on wife Aishwarya Sharma getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I got very protective for her and told her to take care and make sure she doesn't get any permanent injuries

Neil Bhatt opens up about missing wife Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI:Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actor is seen playing the lead role in the show. 

Neil has been appreciated nationwide for his role and also his camaraderie with the show's leading ladies Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh became a huge hit. 

Well, Ghum has been running on small screens for almost two and a half years and it is all set for a leap. 

The leap will see the exit of the lead actors and also some of the supporting star cast. 

The ardent fans are already upset as Neil won't be seen in the show post leap. 

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Neil who took us down memory lane as he is all set to make an exit from the show soon. The actor also spoke about Aishwarya and much more. 

Talking about Aishwarya's exit from the show and how he misses her, Neil said, ''I usually used to keep my bag in the make-up room, take out my lunch box and go to Aishwarya's room. She used to have coffee and I used to have green tea. I used to take my breakfast to her room and she used to just grab a bite from it. We have now shifted to a new set. So, everytime I enter my make-up, I get nostalgic and think about the beautiful time we had spent together. This happens every time I do anything on set. I miss her in everything I do.''

Aishwarya was recently injured while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, when asked about it to Neil, he said, ''Of course I was worried. I got very protective about her. Although I can't do much as I am here and she is there. But I told her to take care of herself and not get any permanent injury. I want her to give her best. As an actor, she has to work ahead. For any artist, his or her face and body are very much important and it really matters. I keep giving her tips.''

He further added, ''I have been through all this. Being a dancer, I have injured myself several times while performing stunts and while dancing and I know how painful it is. I tell her to use hot and cold compress and some remedies to heal.''

We all know that AIshwarya is having a gala time there apart from the hectic shooting schedule. 

The actress keeps posting reels with her fellow co-contestant Archana Gautam. 

Talking about this, Neil said, ''I enjoy seeing their reels. Archana is very entertaining and Aishwarya is also the same. It is very entertaining to watch them together.''

Well said, Neil!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

