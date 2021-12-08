EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil gave me the most precious surprise on my BIRTHDAY' Aishwarya Sharma opens up on her BIRTHDAY PLANS, Neil's surprise and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, the duo is all set to get hitched and the beauteous has already begun with the rituals. 30th November was the big day for the duo and Neil Bhatt aka the Dulha is all set to get his Dulhan.

The duo recently hosted their reception in Mumbai and invited the whole cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, their other celeb friends and more. A special guest graced their reception that is Rekhaji. She not only gave them blessings but also brought some really amazing gifts with her.

Today, the gorgeous much celebrates her birthday, we got in touch with Aishwarya to know more about her birthday plans, surprise and so on.

What are your birthday plans, since it's your first birthday after marriage?

I love surprises, and I already got one last night. Neil has planned something but I am completely unaware of it so I am eagerly waiting for that. I don't have any other plans, just the surprises that he has planned for me are surely going to be really special.

Do you have any birthday resolution, if yes then what is it?

I don't have any such resolution but talking about lifetime, I would want to overcome my temper. I really want to overcome being impulsive, my quick reactions so yes! I am hopeful that I will overcome it.

Talking about the celebration, we already saw the surprise you got last night, one gift that you are expecting from Neil?

Yes, I was welcomed with a wonderful surprise last night. Neil was home and I was shooting so when I returned home, there were balloons, lights and a lot of things. He got those cute minion slippers and I was really awestruck by this beautiful gesture. One gift that I am expecting would be his immense love for me and wish it stays fresh as a flower forever.

We can't wait to see what more surprises has Neil planned for Aishwarya.

