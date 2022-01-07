Exclusive! Neil Sharma roped in for Sony TV's Punyaslok AhilyaBai

MUMBAI: Punyashlok Ahilybai is set in the backdrop of the 18th century time period. The actors are required to do extensive research and preparations in order to do justice to the historical characters they portray on-screen.

The show is doing pretty good for itself and the audience is loving the storyline and has connected to the story.

The show stars Aetashaa Sansgiri, Kinshuk Vaidya, Rajesh Shringarpure, and Gaurav Amlan as the main leads.

It’s produced by Nitin Vaidya and Ninad Vaidya under the banner of Dashami Creations.

As per sources, Neil Sharma has been roped in for the show where he will be essaying a pivotal role.

Not much is known about his character but he will be playing a very important role which will bring many twists and turns to the show.

Neil Sharma is an Indian child artist and he has been part of many television serials such as Vighnaharta Ganesh, RadhaKrishn, Vidya and Haiwan etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twist and turns would Neil’s character bring in the show.

