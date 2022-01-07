Exclusive! Neil Sharma roped in for Sony TV's Punyaslok AhilyaBai

Punyashlok Ahilybai is set in the backdrop of the 18th century time period. The show is liked by the audiences and they connect to the storyline.

MUMBAI: Punyashlok Ahilybai is set in the backdrop of the 18th century time period. The actors are required to do extensive research and preparations in order to do justice to the historical characters they portray on-screen.

The show is doing pretty good for itself and the audience is loving the storyline and has connected to the story.

The show stars Aetashaa Sansgiri, Kinshuk Vaidya, Rajesh Shringarpure, and Gaurav Amlan as the main leads.

It’s produced by Nitin Vaidya and Ninad Vaidya under the banner of Dashami Creations.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the entertainment world.

As per sources, Neil Sharma has been roped in for the show where he will be essaying a pivotal role.

Not much is known about his character but he will be playing a very important role which will bring many twists and turns to the show.

Neil Sharma is an Indian child artist and he has been part of many television serials such as Vighnaharta Ganesh, RadhaKrishn, Vidya and Haiwan etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twist and  turns would Neil’s character bring in the show.

We promise you to be back with more details on this development.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Neil Sharma roped in for Sony TV's Punyaslok AhilyaBai
