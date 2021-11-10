EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil is someone who would take an initiative' Paras Priyadarshan has to say THIS about agreeing to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, his character and more

MUMBAI: The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora as Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

Apart from Harshad, there are two more charming boys in the show, one of them is Neil Birla aka Paras Priyadarshan. We got in touch with the charmer and asked him about his character, the reason to agree to the show and more. Check out what he had to say:

What was the reason behind agreeing to the character and the show?

One of the strongest reasons was the fact that my character has a lot to do in the show. It's a fun character, there is a lot of scope to improvise and explore with Neil. I wanted to work with Rajan Sir for a while now, so when he said he wanted me in the show, there was no way I would disagree.

Neil is someone who seems jolly but there is a hidden mystery tell us about it?

Neil is a very positive person, someone who would take the initiative. He is not someone who is just words but someone who will take action. Talking about the mystery behind it, you would need to watch the show to know the reason behind his positive attitude.

What kind of a bond do you share with your onscreen mother Ami Trivedi and Harshad?

I share a very good bond with everyone in the family, the relationship I have with Ami is just like mother and son. It is very pure and filled with a lot of love. Harshad is exactly like an elder brother who is very protective and Neil admires him, Abhi is his role model and wishes to be like him. So yes the bond is really sweet and special.

Well, we can't wait to see what is the mystery with Neil in the show and you?

