EXCLUSIVE! #NeilKiAish: BTown's Diva Rekha graces Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Reception in Mumbai; Aishwarya's reaction is UNMISSABLE!

MUMBAI:

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, the duo is all set to get hitched and the beauteous has already begun with the rituals. 30th November was the big day for the duo and Neil Bhatt aka the Dulha is all set to get his Dulhan.

Today the duo had their reception in Mumbai to celebrate their wedding with all their friends from the fraternity. Bringing you an exclusive update, Btown's diva Rekhaji surprise the duo at their reception and give them blessings for their happy married life. Aishwarya is left stunned seeing her for the reception, we got her reaction captured for you all.

Neil and Aishwarya hosted a Wedding Reception for their Friends and Colleagues from the industry. And their GHKKPM Family was present to celebrate with the happy couple and also bless them!

Amongst the people present were Ayesha Singh, Sneha Bhawsar and Jeetendra Bohara, apart from them Waseem Mushtaq, Deepika Singh, Ashna Kishore! You can see the lovestruck couple overjoyed with happiness as they were seen dancing! Neil is dressed in a Navy blue tux while Aishwarya is wearing a beautiful sky blue gown. Neil also picks Aishwarya up in the air while dancing!

The Baraat and Baraati are all set to bring Aishwarya home, Neil's baraat on their way to the venue, and they have finally reached the gate and ladki wale are ready to welcome them. Neil and Aishwarya are sitting at the wedding aisle for the first puja. Aishwarya looks ethereal in the Dulhan joda and we cannot keep our eyes off the duo. Check out Aishwarya's beauteous entry for the wedding, her lehenga will make you want to get married right away. And Neil waiting for his bride at the wedding aisle. Neil and Aishwarya's phere and when he will fill her hairline with sindoor for the happily ever after moment was absolutely unmissable.

We are in awe of their fairytale wedding, and you all?

