EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil's wardrobe is completely mine' Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt shares her fashion secrets; favourite looks and more

In an exclusive conversation with Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, she revealed her make-up routine, fashion secrets and more.

What is your style quotient?

I am mostly found in High-waist denim and loose t-shirts. Mostly, Neil's clothes are there. His wardrobe is mine, even when we go shopping, I let him take clothes that would look great on me as I often wear his clothes. I wear all his shirts.

Do you use a lot of makeup onscreen?

I don't apply a lot of makeup, I even tell the makeup artist to not put more products on my face as I don't like it. Luckily with the current track, I am not wearing much makeup. I have sensitive skin so I avoid using products.

What are your favourite brands?

I usually use Mac and Pac products, I mix all the brands and make them more suitable for me.

Do you like experimenting with your hair?

I don't experiment with my hair, but in Smart Jodi, I did experiment with my hair, I love braids and we did try new styles. Even with the costumes and makeup, I used to add more accessories and colours for my look. I would rather try a red colour for my hair.

Which is your favourite look from the show?

The no makeup looks that I have had in the track are my favourite. I love the night look that I have had in the show. I don't like heavy jewellery and sarees much so yes, anything that has been simple is my favourite.

