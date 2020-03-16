EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil's wardrobe is completely mine' Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt shares her fashion secrets; favourite looks and more

I don't apply a lot of makeup, I even tell the makeup artist to not put more products on my face as I don't like it. Luckily with the current track, I am not wearing much makeup. I have sensitive skin so I avoid using products. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 19:24
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

In an exclusive conversation with Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, she revealed her make-up routine, fashion secrets and more. 

What is your style quotient? 

I am mostly found in High-waist denim and loose t-shirts. Mostly, Neil's clothes are there. His wardrobe is mine, even when we go shopping, I let him take clothes that would look great on me as I often wear his clothes. I wear all his shirts. 

Do you use a lot of makeup onscreen? 

What are your favourite brands? 

I usually use Mac and Pac products, I mix all the brands and make them more suitable for me. 

Do you like experimenting with your hair? 

I don't experiment with my hair, but in Smart Jodi, I did experiment with my hair, I love braids and we did try new styles. Even with the costumes and makeup, I used to add more accessories and colours for my look. I would rather try a red colour for my hair. 

Which is your favourite look from the show? 

The no makeup looks that I have had in the track are my favourite. I love the night look that I have had in the show. I don't like heavy jewellery and sarees much so yes, anything that has been simple is my favourite. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

