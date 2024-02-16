Exclusive! Never faced payment related issues or made to work for long hours by Balaji Telefilms: Khyaati Keswani

Khyaati has been a part of the entertainment industry for a while now and has an array of shows to her credit. TellyChakkar indulged in an exclusive conversation with Khyaati to know more about her show Chahenge Tumhe Itna on Shemaroo Umang.
Khyaati Keswani

MUMBAI : Khyaati Keswani needs no introduction.

She has been a part of the entertainment industry for a while now and has an array of shows to her credit. TellyChakkar indulged in an exclusive conversation with Khyaati to know more about her show Chahenge Tumhe Itna on Shemaroo Umang. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! I really hope that I get a chance to challenge myself as an actor yet again and play a substantial role: Khyati Keswani on making an exit from Kumkum Bhagya

Khyaati shared, “Chahenge Tumhe Itna is a unique story with a social message. It is about a family who goes through extreme crises and how a mother, who cannot come out of her grief, is forced to stay with the girl because of which the entire façade took place. Balaji Telefilms is like home to me. I have worked with major production houses in the past but I get comfort with Balaji Telefilms and I think it might be because I started my career with this production house.

Even till now I have the same excitement as much as I did back then when I walked in to the set of Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

TellyChakkar later questioned her if she ever faced payment related issues or was made to work for long hours by Balaji Telefilms as there are many rumours.

Khyaati mentioned, “Even I have heard about this but I have never faced such issues ever. There is a 12 hour shift which is followed strictly and there are times when it might have been extended for an hour or so but very rarely and only for genuine reasons. I would like to mention here that actors are not made to shoot at gunpoint. The HOD informs actors and manages the timings amicably.

With regards to payment, there have never been payment issues.”

When asked if screen time matters to her, Khyaati mentioned that she has never done shows looking at screentime.

She said, “I would rather play a role for two months wherein the storyline revolves around it. I have done Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for seven years and Kumkum Bhagya for five years. I want to play roles which have substance. People still know more as Sejal from Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum Bhagya gave me friends for life! Both the shows are extremely close to me.” 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Pallavi has gone through a strong transition over the period of time: Kumkum Bhagya actress Khyaati Keswani

Well said Khyaati!

Khyaati Keswani TellyChakkar Chahenge Tumhe Itna Shemaroo Umang Balaji Telefilms Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Kumkum Bhagya Sejal
